Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,934,457 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 532.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934,457 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $123,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

