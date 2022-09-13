Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $12.67

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $11.90. Beauty Health shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 5,007 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
