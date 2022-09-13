Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $12.67

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $11.90. Beauty Health shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 5,007 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,090,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 2,693.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,396,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.