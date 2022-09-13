Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $12.67

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $11.90. Beauty Health shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 5,007 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Beauty Health Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after buying an additional 941,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after buying an additional 75,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

