Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $12.67

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $11.90. Beauty Health shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 5,007 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Beauty Health Stock Down 6.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
