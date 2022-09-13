Berenberg Bank Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 opened at €152.00 ($155.10) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12 month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €147.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

