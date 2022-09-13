Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Up 1,257.1% in August

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 1,257.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bespoke Extracts Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of BSPK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 13,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Bespoke Extracts has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

