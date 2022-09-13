Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $100,166.64 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. 2,988,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,861. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

