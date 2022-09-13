BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down to $17.05

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $16.04. BigCommerce shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 7,895 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,130 shares of company stock worth $4,509,546. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $11,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 181,111 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

