Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

