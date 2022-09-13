Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Up 3,160.0% in August

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 3,160.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIXT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 180,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,582. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.25.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

