Birch Grove Capital LP Invests $8.65 Million in Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY)

Birch Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 757,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,000. Starry Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birch Grove Capital LP owned about 0.46% of Starry Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $181,877,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $402,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,298.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starry Group Trading Down 2.2 %

STRY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE:STRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,547. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Starry Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.