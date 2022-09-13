bitCNY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $2.20 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

