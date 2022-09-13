BitCore Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $139,940.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.89 or 0.07683400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00170167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00299625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00732908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00580933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is www.bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

