Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 185,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,017,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.74.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

