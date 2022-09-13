Bitgesell Hits One Day Volume of $2,105.00 (BGL)

Bitgesell (BGL) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Bitgesell has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Bitgesell has a total market cap of $798,544.88 and $2,105.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgesell coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00798267 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.
Bitgesell Coin Profile
Bitgesell’s total supply is 16,414,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,157,930 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgesell is bitgesell.ca.
Bitgesell Coin Trading
