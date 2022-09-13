BitShares Price Hits $0.0108 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $32.28 million and $2.20 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007491 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004877 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012500 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

