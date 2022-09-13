Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.20

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.20 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 14070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Blackbaud Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -176.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

