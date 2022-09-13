BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $869,352.26 and $240.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030360 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,602,134 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

