BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
ECAT stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $20.19.
In other news, Portfolio Manager David William Clayton purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
