BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

ECAT stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager David William Clayton purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

