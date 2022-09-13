BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BGT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 30,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,400. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.