BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 16.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.96 and a one year high of 29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is 17.43.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.