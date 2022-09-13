BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BKT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 167,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $385,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

