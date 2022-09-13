BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 179,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,242. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 102.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.