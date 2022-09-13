BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BLE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 179,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,242. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
