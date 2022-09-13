BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 224,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.25.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
