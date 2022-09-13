BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 224,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

