BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,353. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

