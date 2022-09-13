BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BBN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

