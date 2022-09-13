Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells 2,270 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

BXMT traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. 1,283,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

