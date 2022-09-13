Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BLNK. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Insider Activity at Blink Charging
In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,907.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Blink Charging Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ BLNK opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
