Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLNK. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,907.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 32.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 16.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

