Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMAQW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 7,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,399. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

