Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Price Target Raised to €53.00

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Societe Generale from €51.00 ($52.04) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Boiron Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BOIRF opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. Boiron has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00.
About Boiron
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boiron (BOIRF)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.