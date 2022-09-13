BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (BP.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON: BP.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/8/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/6/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/1/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/31/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/24/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 470 ($5.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/3/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/2/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 610 ($7.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/2/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/2/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 440 ($5.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2022 – BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

BP.B stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 171.50 ($2.07). The company had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.49. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm has a market cap of £34.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

