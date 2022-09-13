BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the August 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BrainsWay Stock Down 1.5 %

BWAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 1,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,663. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in BrainsWay by 196.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $73,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

