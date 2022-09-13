Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.79–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $347.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.83 million. Braze also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.22 EPS.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $7.06 on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,310. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Braze

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,916. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

