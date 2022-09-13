Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$91.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.79–$0.77 EPS.

Braze Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 79,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,310. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Braze

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,120.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.