Brian J. Caveney Acquires 44 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Brian J. Caveney acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.20 per share, with a total value of $10,172.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,998.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $9.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.25 and a 200-day moving average of $250.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

