Broderick Brian C Acquires 691 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after buying an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. 13,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,960. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $136.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.