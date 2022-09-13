Broderick Brian C Buys 102 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Broderick Brian C grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 166.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 100,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,128,000 after purchasing an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 179,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $2,012,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $14.58 on Tuesday, hitting $516.67. 73,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.73 and a 200 day moving average of $510.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

