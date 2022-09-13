Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Target Price at C$12.88

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,480,443.44. In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,480,443.44. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$255,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,434 shares in the company, valued at C$6,322,902.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,730,552.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

AAV opened at C$11.16 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.37 and a 1-year high of C$12.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

