Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT at $16.38

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEGXF. TD Securities lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. FIX lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.