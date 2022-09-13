Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $35.67

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.