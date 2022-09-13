Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Target Price at $22.50

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

MEGEF opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

