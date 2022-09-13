Brokerages Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price at $13.75

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of VRCA opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Hayes purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $53,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White bought 23,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at $61,878.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher G. Hayes bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,427.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,703,689 shares of company stock worth $3,587,497 over the last three months. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.