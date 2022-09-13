Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an action list buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $51.33 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

