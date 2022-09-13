Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 186,519 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $37.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 98,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

