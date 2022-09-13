Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.30. 939,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98,905 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,845,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

