Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 34,029 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 34,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $202,472.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,241.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hallador Energy Price Performance
Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 351,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,083. The company has a market cap of $197.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.