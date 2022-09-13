Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 34,029 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 34,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $202,472.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,241.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 351,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,083. The company has a market cap of $197.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

