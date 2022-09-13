Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL traded down $12.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 867,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,469. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $314.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.