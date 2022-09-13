Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,523 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 91,004 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of 18.10. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 15.78 and a 1 year high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

