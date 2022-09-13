Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 21,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,165. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 in the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Calix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,476,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Calix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

