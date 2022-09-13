Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target to C$10.00

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of D2L from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF opened at 4.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 5.42. D2L has a twelve month low of 4.61 and a twelve month high of 11.39.

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

