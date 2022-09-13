Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Suisse Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSUI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 81,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,159. Cannabis Suisse has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Cannabis Suisse Company Profile

Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of over-the-counter products, recreational tobacco products, and medical CBD oils. The company sells its products through Swiss4Life, a retail brand for online selling, as well as a network of retailers. It provides health-related supplements, and face masks and disinfectants, as well as retails cigarettes.

